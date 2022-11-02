Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Superlon Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SUPERLN) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.7x Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Superlon Holdings Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Superlon Holdings Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Superlon Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 59%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 52% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per annum as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Superlon Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Superlon Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Superlon Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

