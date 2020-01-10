Why Iran's Cruise Missiles Are a Serious Threat

This week, Iran responded to the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force commander, by raining ballistic missiles upon bases used by U.S. forces in Iraq. The strikes were largely seen as militarily ineffective.

Possible reasons for that range from poorly performing missiles to an early warning from U.S. intelligence to the defensive measures taken by U.S. and Coalition troops, among others. In any case, we’re grateful there were no casualties.

While the Iranian regime insists that its efforts to wreak “revenge” for Soleimani’s death have been achieved, that may not actually be the case. A follow-on Iranian attack could come—and may be very different.

Next time, Iran could use its combat-tested and -capable cruise missiles.

Iran has the largest missile arsenal in the Middle East. It has diversified its missile force beyond ballistic missiles to include land attack cruise missiles (LACMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs) that can be launched from the land, sea or air.

Just last year, Iran reportedly introduced at least two new ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs) and one sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM), pushing its cruise missile inventory to at least 10 different models.

While it is unclear whether these new missiles are operational, Iran seems committed to fielding a formidable cruise missile force. And understandably so.

Cruise missiles can be small and difficult for sensors such as radars to detect. They can be launched from a variety of platforms, fly evasively, and use a number of accurate navigational aids—including GPS and terrain mapping—to strike their targets.

Iranian cruise missiles have reach, too.

Read the original article.