Why Ireland Has the Most Miserable Lockdown in the Western World

Michael Brendan Dougherty
·5 min read

Gary Dempsey was born in Wexford, Ireland, and had a successful career in football (the European sort). He played for Everton and Aberdeen. After retiring from professional sports, he opened a gym, Match Fit Fitness, in Wicklow. With gyms closed in Ireland, he has been offering workouts to followers online as a way of fighting off depression.

On February 19, he unburdened his mind on Twitter about the Irish government’s lockdown policy. “I’m hurtin’ today. . . . I want to ask the Irish government, ‘When do we matter?’” His jeremiad was a viral sensation, and it’s not entirely safe for work, but probably safe for “work from home.”

He has a right to complain. Ireland is running the most miserable lockdown in the Western world. Some countries, like the United States, have never been as strict. Others, like Israel or New Zealand, took harsher and more stringent measures than Ireland ever did, but did so for much shorter bursts of time, with the aim of relaxation. Ireland, however, seems to have a lockdown perfectly calibrated to be a marathon of penitence, anxiety, and misery. A brief relaxation is followed immediately by a terrible surge in cases, and the door slams shut again. It has never been strict enough to exit more thoroughly, as has been done in Australia and New Zealand, but the restrictions of daily life over 14 months have been much more difficult and emotionally taxing than anything known in America.

The government of Ireland, was effectively, if not quite legally, handed over to a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). This group of doctors and epidemiologists informs the public of the government’s restrictions, and lately has even taken to publicly criticizing the public’s level of compliance.

European nations such as France and Poland are going back into lockdowns now. Ireland never left. From mid October to Easter Sunday, with nothing but a five-day respite at Christmas, the government of Ireland has had people in what they call a “level-five lockdown.” The details of this arrangement are rather shocking. No visitors to any households. You can meet with members of one other household in an outdoor setting, so long as it is not a home or garden. Only 25 people may attend funerals or weddings. Anything aside from stingily defined domestic travel and even exercise beyond 5 kilometers is prohibited, and enforcement was dramatically stepped up in January. That is, even a 3.11-mile run is illegal. After some hemming and hawing, the government also admitted that saying Mass publicly is an offense. One note of difference from America, however, is that Ireland’s schools have been running.

The Irish government’s own Human Rights and Equality Commission issued a report in late February warning that the government’s empowerment of NPHET had made it “difficult to maintain effective democratic oversight.” It rebuked the government’s attempt “to secure the quasi-legal enforcement of public health advice, in a manner that may infringe the principle of legality.” Effectively, Ireland’s public-health regime was only “quasi-legal.”

The misery is perhaps enhanced by Ireland’s sometimes awkward place in the world. Culturally, it is a part of the Anglosphere; America and the United Kingdom have overwhelming media influence there. Ireland’s youth often emigrate or temporarily relocate to Anglophone countries around the world for work, and so conditions on the ground seen elsewhere are highly visible in Ireland on social media. But politically, Ireland is part of the EU’s botched vaccination rollout. And so Ireland sits in the longest and most stringent lockdown in the Anglophone world, while every radio program, half of the news programs, and the social-media feeds are filling up with news about how much faster everyone else outside of Ireland is being vaccinated. In recent weeks, there have been days when the United Kingdom vaccinated more people in a day than the Republic of Ireland had vaccinated since January.

The humiliation is close to home, too. The U.K. also had absurdly intrusive lockdown policies. But now, Northern Ireland, the part of the U.K. that sits on the same island as the Republic, has vaccinated nearly 40 percent of its population. Ireland sits just at 10 percent.

Why is it like this? Isn’t Ireland a land of rebellion? Beyond voices like Gary Dempsey, not really. Social critic Conor Fitzgerald has diagnosed Ireland’s political culture as suffering from an acute case of “goodboyism,” which he defines as “the tendency in the Irish establishment to ostentatiously direct themselves towards external sources of cultural authority over and before the Irish populace.” Resistance to lockdown is associated with Donald Trump, or troglodyte Tory backbenchers. Ireland self-image is more enlightened and progressive than that. The Royal Irish College of Physicians made Dr. Anthony Fauci an honorary fellow this March. He proceeded to warn them against getting too frisky too soon. Pat on the head received: Good boy!

With some hope of vaccine deliveries picking up in the next months, there is hope of an exit. Though perhaps not in time to begin salvaging Ireland’s desperately stricken tourism and entertainment businesses this year. Even now, more major sporting events, such as the UEFA European Championship football games, may cancel their Dublin dates, owing to the country’s inability to crawl out of lockdown.

On Easter Sunday, a priest said mass on the rocks of Achill, where the Mass was said the last time a government in Ireland made saying it vaguely criminal. Two men in Dublin, both getting their 5k of exercise, met and brought lilies to the General Post Office, which was the site of Ireland’s great rebellion in 1916. They were conscientious men who would have no truck with lockdown skeptics. But, for this patriotic act, they were hassled by the Guards. “You’re not exercising.” In fact, this gesture was an exercise of sorts. Commemorating that place on that day in Ireland summons people to contemplate the “unfettered control of Irish destinies.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Salmond called 'Putin apologist' after refusing three times to say Russia behind Salisbury attack

    Alex Salmond has been accused of being an "apologist for the Putin regime" after three times refusing to say whether he believed Russia was responsible for the Salisbury nerve agent attack. The former first minister, who hosts a TV show on the Kremlin-funded channel RT (Russia Today), said people could judge the evidence on whether Vladimir Putin’s regime was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. But he repeatedly refused to say whether he accepted the verdict of Britain's intelligence services that a GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate) assassination squad orchestrated the attempted murder of Mr Skripal in Salisbury in March 2018. Colonel Skripal, a former GRU colonel turned MI6 spy, and his daughter survived the nerve agent attack but Dawn Sturgess was killed after she inadvertently picked up discarded Novichok concealed in a perfume bottle. Mr Salmond also dismissed as "very slight" evidence that the Putin regime interfered in the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, despite US intelligence concluding that it had. They found in January 2017 that Russia engaged in cyber-espionage and distributed messages through propaganda outlets to undermine public faith in the democratic process, hurt Clinton and aid Trump. The Alba Party leader, who is trying to help Nicola Sturgeon's SNP create a 'super-majority for independence in next month's Holyrood election, emphasised that his TV show was produced independently of RT and the Kremlin exerts no editorial pressure on him. However, during an edition of the Alex Salmond Show broadcast at the height of the Salisbury crisis, the RT ticker tape that ran at the bottom of the screen said the UK and US had accused Russia of breaching the OPCW Convention on chemical weapons “despite no thorough probe.”

  • Denver homeless camp moving to church parking lot in affluent area

    One of Denver's sanctioned homeless camps is relocating to Park Hill United Methodist Church — a move that puts it at the same location as a preschool.Why it matters: The city's homeless problem is typically associated with the downtown sector, like the Capitol Hill neighborhood where the camp is currently located.The new site — one block from U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper's home — will force residents in one of Denver's wealthiest neighborhoods to more directly confront one of the city's thorniest issues.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We are excited that some of the poorest members of our community will get to call Park Hill home for a little while," says Cole Chandler, the executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, which runs the camps on behalf of the city. Details: The church's parking lot on Glencoe Street will host 45 shelters for people experiencing homelessness starting June 1 and continuing through the end of the year. Rev. Nathan Adams, who announced the move during the virtual Easter Sunday worship, tells Axios his congregation embraces a strong social justice mission and volunteered its location to help address the city's affordable housing crisis."We are hopeful we can be a model for the rest of the city. And other neighborhoods, and churches and religious organizations can say, 'Oh look … we can do this in our neighborhood as well,'" he says.What's next: The move is expected to generate controversy and Mayor Michael Hancock's administration must approve a zoning permit.Chandler notes the preschool and after-school childcare center is on the opposite side of the building from the parking lot and the church has security measures in place. The camp's residents, he says, "are no more dangerous than anyone else." This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Congressman Alcee Hastings, who served in US House since 1995, dies at 84

    Longtime U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2019.

  • Atleti, Barcelona, Real Madrid within 3 points… with El Clasico on Sunday

    Atleti led the table by double digits earlier this season but Simeone's men have dropped points in five of eight matches including Sunday's loss to Sevilla.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins among teams interested in Devils' Kyle Palmieri

    Acquiring a proven goal scorer before the NHL trade deadline would be an ideal outcome for the Boston Bruins, and one player they reportedly are targeting is New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri.

  • Georgia Democrat flips position on boycotts as economic costs loom

    Fox News contributors Richard Fowler and Tammy Bruce react to boycotts in Georgia as the MLB All-Star Game moves to Colorado.

  • Report: Pandemic amped up anti-Semitism, forced it online

    Coronavirus lockdowns last year shifted some anti-Semitic hatred online, where conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the pandemic’s medical and economic devastation abounded, Israeli researchers reported Wednesday. The findings, which came in an annual report by Tel Aviv University's researchers on anti-Semitism, show that the social isolation of the pandemic kept Jews away from those who wish to harm them. The number of violent incidents toward Jews across some 40 countries dropped last year, from 456 to 371 — roughly the same levels the researchers reported from 2016 to 2018.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 is down to $320 on Amazon

    Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red edition smartwatch at an all-time low price of $320.

  • Trinity Rodman: 'My mom wasn't in the NBA but she's my role model'

    Washington Spirit forward may have got her sporting genes from her father but it is her mother who she credits as her role model Trinity Rodman has already starred at youth level for the US. Photograph: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Trinity Rodman is a rarity in soccer. Almost all American women her age take a well-traveled path: They play soccer in college and then, after graduation, they join the National Women’s Soccer League via the draft or sign in Europe. But at 18, before playing a single minute of university soccer, Rodman felt it was already time to go pro. After being told she couldn’t sign with NWSL clubs until going through the college draft first, she enrolled in Washington State University but left quickly as Covid delayed the sports schedule. She became the youngest player ever drafted in January when the Washington Spirit selected her No 2 overall. “My mind was already there before I even went to college, but then as soon as I got there I realized that I could totally be pushed to a higher level,” Rodman tells the Guardian. “Why wouldn’t you want to take an opportunity to get better than you would have in college?” As if Rodman’s record-setting decision wasn’t headline-grabbing enough, she is also the daughter of the former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, a fact that has followed her around throughout her young career. But all it takes is watching her on the field to see why she is more than just “Dennis Rodman’s daughter” and has earned her place as a rising talent. Being the youngest player drafted into the NWSL comes with a certain level of pressure and expectations, but so does Rodman’s last name. In just about every interview she’s done since the Spirit drafted her, Rodman has been asked about her famous father, but it’s not new and “it’s definitely been a thing my whole life” she says. Now that she’s gone pro, instead of her friends asking her about her father constantly, it’s journalists. If she’s annoyed by it – and who could blame her – she never lets on. “He is my dad at end of the day and I don’t think it’s gonna go away, so I just answer the questions and then move on.” As for growing up a Rodman, she says: “You could say it put a fire under me more than pulling me down. I was more in the mindset of, rather than saying, ‘Oh, this is annoying, I don’t even have a name,’ I was more like, ‘Oh, I’ll show these people I am an individual and I’m going to develop in soccer like he did in basketball,’ so I think I’m more driven because of it.” While some people are hung up on her connection to basketball greatness, Rodman quickly and organically gravitated toward soccer, the sport that became her safe haven. She tried basketball, of course, but was more influenced by her older brother DJ than anyone else. Her dad never tried soccer as far as she knows, but her brother did and he didn’t like playing with his feet. “It was funny because I really wanted [DJ] to like soccer just like he wanted me to like basketball but we were both like, ‘Nope, this isn’t gonna work,’” she says with a laugh. DJ now plays basketball at Washington State. Her mother, Michelle Rodman, who mostly raised Trinity and DJ as a single parent after her divorce from Dennis, said she always knew her daughter was cut out to be a professional soccer player. “In elementary school, I will never forget, she was so intense and so serious about the game,” Michelle tells the Guardian by phone. “She would come off to the sidelines and just cry, like, ‘Why isn’t anybody else trying?’ She would just run up and down that field, like she still does today, because she was used to nobody else trying.” That competitiveness isn’t something Rodman attributes to her father either, five NBA championships or not. When the Guardian asks Rodman if there’s a question no reporters have asked her that they should, she doesn’t hesitate: “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” Rodman said. “I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.” Michelle has certainly raised two fine athletes. Although last year’s U-20 World Cup was canceled due to Covid, Trinity, a 5ft 10in forward, scored eight goals and assisted on six during the qualifying tournament, making her one of the squad’s most productive players. Spirit head coach Richie Burke calls her “a tremendous talent” and has praised her ability to cope with the new demands of being a professional. To that end, the Spirit have tried to learn from their experience with Mallory Pugh, the USWNT star who had a similar trajectory as a teenage breakout, and have sought to insulate Rodman from outside pressures. Pugh never quite settled in with Washington and has since been traded twice while losing her spot on the USWNT, but the Sprit have high hopes for Rodman’s future, signing her to a three-year deal. As media requests have poured in for Rodman, a southern California native, the club has tried to pace her, doling them out slowly. The Spirit have also asked former USWNT goalkeeper and hall-of-famer Briana Scurry to mentor her. In her club-provided housing, Rodman has been assigned to room with Devon Kerr, a goalkeeper four years her senior who has dispensed valuable advice, and the two have become fast friends. It’s been an adjustment for Rodman, but with career ambitions that include someday playing with the senior national team, the soon to be 19-year-old is trying not to waste time. The Spirit’s NWSL Challenge Cup opener is on 10 April against NWSL the powerhouse North Carolina Courage. “I’ve learned so much in the short time that I’ve been here and personally, for me, these weeks have seemed like days,” Rodman says of her preseason with the Spirit. “It’s happening so quick and I just want to learn more and more. So much information is being thrown at me and every player is so awesome and open to helping me become better.” The scene of Rodman’s selection during the 2021 NWSL draft was a memorable one. Rodman, Zooming in remotely from a room filled with balloons, smiles into her laptop camera as her mom jumps into the frame, fist-pumping and wearing a custom hat with “TEAM TRIN” emblazoned across the front. Rodman and the Spirit first touched base casually, she says, before talks took a more serious turn ahead of the draft. By the time draft day arrived, Rodman and her mother had their hearts fully set on Washington but, as is often the case, rumors swirled of teams trading up for better draft picks, which could’ve altered every team’s draft strategy. Once the Spirit picked Rodman as No 2, it came as a relief. “At that point, we really weren’t positive – there was some talk in the air that she could be going No 1 as well,” her mother says. “We were nervous about that because she was hoping to go No 2 with Washington, so it was kind of chaotic and surreal.” Now that Rodman is there, she’s been working on expanding her repertoire. Already known as a direct attacking threat, Rodman wants creativity to be viewed as a bigger part of her game. She looks up to Tobin Heath, known to fans as “the nutmeg queen” for her flashy style of play, and Christen Press, once a target striker who has evolved into a crafty wide threat. “I want to be funky on the ball and do weird tricks and be deceptive,” Rodman says. “I want people to be able to see Trinity Rodman as somebody who is unpredictable on the ball and who they’ll never know what she’s going to do.” She hopes to win trophies with the Spirit and earn her first call-up to the senior USWNT, of course. But her personal goals this season, her professional debut, are more practical. “The biggest goal for me is just working on myself and having a driven mindset moving forward,” she says. “I want to get faster. I want to get stronger. I want to get smarter. I want to get more skilled on the field.” If she can do that, she hopes, she will just be Trinity Rodman – period.

  • Having Learned From Best Friend Tom Holland, Harrison Osterfield Goes His Own in ‘The Irregulars’

    "The Irregulars" breakout actor Harrison Osterfield learned how to be an actor from best friend Tom Holland on the set of "Spider-Man" before landing his role on the show.

  • Training officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neck

    Lt. Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force instructor, testified on Tuesday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's trial that when officers are taught ways to restrain aggressive suspects, they are shown how to place their knee on a back or shoulder and told to "stay away from the neck when possible." Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. A bystander recorded Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and Floyd is heard in the video saying he cannot breathe. Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued in court that Chauvin was doing "exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career." Records submitted to the court on Tuesday show that in 2016, Chauvin took a 40-hour course on how to de-escalate situations involving people in crisis, and in 2018 underwent training in the use of force. Mercil said officers who attended that training were told they needed to use the least amount of force required to get a suspect to cooperate. Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, also testified on Tuesday as a prosecution use-of-force expert. Stiger said when Floyd was resisting efforts to get him into a squad car, officers were justified in using force, but once he was on the ground and no longer resisting, officers "should have slowed down or stopped their force as well." After watching video of Floyd's arrest, Stiger said his "opinion was that the force was excessive." Several members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including Chief Medaria Arradondo, echoed this sentiment during earlier testimony. On Monday, Arradondo testified that Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes "absolutely" violated department policy, adding, "This is not what we teach." More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPLate night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

  • Letters to the Editor: The pandemic gives educators an opportunity to close so many divides

    English learners are struggling with remote education, but there are new opportunities for schools to address longstanding inequities.

  • Mets get their first win of the season behind two bombs by Pete Alonso and Dom Smith

    The New York Mets get their first win of the season Tuesday night 8-4 over the Phillies behind two 2-run homers by Pete Alonso and Dom Smith.

  • Use of Force Experts Made Up the Majority of Testimonies During Day 7 of the Chauvin Trial

    As day 7 of Derek Chauvin’s trial went on, we heard numerous use of force experts testify about what was proper protocol and how Chauvin’s actions may have gone against what he was trained to do.

  • How Rich Are Joe Biden, Donald Trump and All the Other Living US Presidents?

    Although the current presidential salary is not too shabby at $400,000 a year, many former presidents make the bulk of their money after leaving the White House through speaking engagements, book...

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger and Brother Joseph Baena Spotted Out Together for First Time

    Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, enjoyed a rare outing together on Monday.

  • Michigan becomes new COVID-19 epicenter

    "I don't know what's going on here," one patient said.

  • Mexican wrestlers help elderly get COVID vaccines

    These Mexican wrestlers are helping the elderly get COVID-19 vaccinesLocation: Mexico City(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) LUCHA LIBRE WRESTLER, EL BANDIDO, SAYING:"You can tell (they are nervous) because they come in with sweaty hands. And then little by little you talk to them, they relax a little, and you are making them forget a little about this vaccination process that they're going through. Because at the end of the day the process (for vaccination) is less than five minutes."Date: April 2, 2021The lucha libre wrestlers have been recruited to help out at local vaccination siteswhile matches remain suspended due to the pandemic(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) VACCINE RECIPIENT, AMELIA RIVERA, SAYING:"First I was a little nervous but also very happy because look, I've been vaccinated."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.