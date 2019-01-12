Why iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Pay Matters To You

Colin Angle became the CEO of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in 1997. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Colin Angle’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that iRobot Corporation has a market cap of US$2.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$6.0m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$700k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$3.6m.

As you can see, Colin Angle is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean iRobot Corporation is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at iRobot, below.

Is iRobot Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years iRobot Corporation has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 35% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has iRobot Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with iRobot Corporation for providing a total return of 179% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at iRobot Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if iRobot insiders are buying or selling shares.

