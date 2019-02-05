Why iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. iRobot has a P/E ratio of 37.3, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $37.3 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for iRobot

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for iRobot:

P/E of 37.3 = $90.66 ÷ $2.43 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that iRobot grew EPS by 11% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 20%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does iRobot’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12) for companies in the consumer durables industry is a lot lower than iRobot’s P/E.

NASDAQGS:IRBT PE PEG Gauge February 5th 19 More

iRobot’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

iRobot’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with iRobot’s US$135m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On iRobot’s P/E Ratio

iRobot has a P/E of 37.3. That’s higher than the average in the US market, which is 16.8. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.