Why is Nikki Haley staying in the GOP primary?

What’s happening

On Tuesday, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — the last Republican challenging former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination — announced that she would be giving a major speech on the “state of the race.”

Given that Haley has come up short in every caucus and primary to date — including Nevada’s, where she finished second to “none of these candidates” — some members of the press predicted she might avoid additional embarrassment by dropping out ahead of Saturday’s primary in her home state of South Carolina, where surveys show Trump ahead by an average of 30 percentage points.

Yet Haley did the opposite, vowing instead to keep “campaigning every day until the last person votes.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I refuse to quit,” Haley said. “I feel no need to kiss the ring. I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him.”

The question, though, is whether there’s any way Haley can still defeat Trump, who retains an iron grip on the GOP base and a 60-point lead in the national polls.

And if not, why continue?

Why there’s debate

In public, Haley — a former accountant — makes a seemingly simple argument for staying in the race: It’s the math, stupid.

“You need 1,215 delegates. Coming out of New Hampshire, [Trump] had 32, I had 17,” she recently told NBC News. “We’ve got multiple states after South Carolina — within 10 days, we’re going to have hit 20 states. Let it happen.

“Don’t discount that I ended up with 20% in Iowa when y’all said I wouldn’t make it,” Haley continued. “Don’t discount that I got 43% in New Hampshire, and don’t discount me now.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“Why would I get out as long as we keep it competitive?” she added.

Haley has a point. In a presidential primary election, candidates compete in a months-long, state-by-state calendar of primaries and caucuses. Whoever gets the most votes in a specific state is typically awarded the most delegates, and whoever is first to collect a majority of the total available delegates — or whoever remains after everyone else has dropped out — becomes the party’s “presumptive” nominee.

But runner-up candidates can win delegates too. And technically, the race isn’t over until the last states vote and the delegates make the nomination official at their party’s summer convention.

The problem for Haley, however, is that while today’s delegate tally doesn’t look so bad — Trump 63, Haley 17 — the math is about to get a lot more daunting.

After South Carolina comes Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states and one territory — including the big delegate prizes of California and Texas — will weigh in.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Haley’s team has argued that some of these states allow independents — Haley’s core constituency — to vote in GOP primaries. But registered Republicans, who overwhelmingly favor Trump, still dominate the party’s primary electorate, and the calendar is about to become crowded with contests that award their delegates on a winner-take-all basis, rather than proportionally.

All of which means Trump’s lead is likely to explode.

In a memo shared with the press Tuesday, senior Trump advisers estimated that even if Haley keeps performing as well as she did in New Hampshire, her strongest state so far, Trump will secure the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination on March 19. If Haley underperforms her Granite State levels, they added, Trump will hit the 1,215 mark a week earlier.

What’s next

Haley would be free to stay in the race even after Trump becomes the presumptive nominee. But she would need a rationale other than math.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anti-Trump conservatives have been floating various options for some time: to weaken the former president for the general election; to set up a third-party run of her own; to lay the groundwork for a post-Trump comeback in 2028.

Yet in an interview earlier this week with the Associated Press, Haley mentioned Trump’s four upcoming trials on 91 felony charges and hinted that her next argument could center on something even more ambitious than all that: the possibility of a seismic legal shift triggering Republican delegates to abandon Trump on the convention floor in favor of his more “electable” challenger.

“Instead of asking me what states I’m gonna win, why don’t we ask how he’s gonna win a general election after spending a full year in a courtroom?” she said. “People are not looking six months down the road when these court cases have taken place. He’s going to be in a courtroom all of March, April, May and June. How in the world do you win a general election when these cases keep going and the judgments keep coming?”

Perspectives

Who knows what will happen if Trump is convicted

“As hard as it is to envision a scenario in which she wrests the nomination from Trump [at the convention], there isn’t much precedent for a nominee with four criminal indictments either. A felony conviction would breathe oxygen into the case for Haley, particularly if it led to a scenario where Haley continued to lead Biden in the polls and Trump was trailing, or where independents, women and suburbanites turned even more sharply against him.” — Charlie Mahtesian, Politico

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

I do: Republicans will just rally around him (again)

“Most of Trump’s trials won’t get formally started for a while, and they won’t be decided until much later this year, after most of the primaries have been held. I do not put much stock in the idea that a criminal conviction of Trump would prompt grassroots Republicans to abandon him and look around for other options. A conviction will probably just make the MAGA base love him even more, providing further evidence of how the sinister deep state is out to get him.” — Jim Geraghty, National Review

Haley doesn’t have to win. She just has to keep ‘triggering’ Trump.

“[Haley] is wagering that Trump cannot keep his composure. ... And that a majority of voters, already embarrassed and exhausted by Trump, will be more so if he has a testosterone spill when she relentlessly needles him about being afraid to debate someone with two X chromosomes. ... Trump’s operatives cannot know what he does not know: what he will say next. One of Haley’s tasks is to trigger him.” — George Will, Washington Post

Especially if she can hurt his general-election chances

“If Haley can keep getting a respectable share of the vote against Trump — if she can perhaps even win a couple of primaries on Super Tuesday (Hey, fellow Virginians, time to step up!) — she can keep going. Which will increase the number of Americans who’ll hear her increasingly strong and trenchant criticisms of Trump, who’ll observe the disgusting behavior of Trumpists and Trump in response, and who’ll recoil from Trump in November.” — William Kristol, the Bulwark

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

And maybe, in the process, Haley sets herself up for a third-party run...

“The No Labels group that has contemplated backing a third-party ticket for president should recruit Nikki Haley. ... No Labels is a bipartisan effort to offer candidates who would appeal to a broader swath of voters, including moderates and independents. Haley has designed her campaign around being that kind of candidate, which has turned off the far right of the GOP — the ones who traditionally show up for primaries. It will be a different story in the general election.” — Ingrid Jacques, USA Today

...or 2028

“Trump has ‘changed her brand-thinking.’ Instead of gunning for some sort of role in MAGA world, Haley can portray herself as the last person standing in the war against Trumpism — a position that many men before her have fought for and failed to achieve. If she can do that, she can consolidate a leadership future for herself, post-Trump.” — Elaine Godfrey, the Atlantic