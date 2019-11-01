Why Isil's new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi has inherited an empire in ruins

When Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself the caliph of the Islamic State in 2014 he did so in front of the world from the al-Nuri mosque in the city of Mosul, the crown jewel of a jihadist empire which at the time stretched across Iraq and Syria.

His successor’s coronation had none of that grandeur.

The man known by the nom de guerre Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi takes over a caliphate of ashes. Isil has been driven from Mosul and every other city it once controlled. A territory once the size of Britain has been reduced to a few pockets in the deserts of eastern Syria.

Abu Ibrahim himself is in hiding along with the rest of Isil’s leadership. His elevation to the position of caliph was announced in a seven and a half minute audio tape, rather than in a speech at one of Islam’s most storied mosques.

Western intelligence officers are scrambling to piece together the identity of the new Isil leader but for now almost nothing is known about him.

“Nobody - and I mean nobody outside a likely very small circle within Isil - has any idea who their new leader is,” said Paul Cruickshank, editor of the Counter Terrorism Centre Sentinel.

Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that the US knows “exactly” who the Isil leader really is but gave no further details.

In the audio statement, Isil’s new spokesman described Abu Ibrahim as “an emir of war” who had experience of fighting against the United States. That has led some to suspect that, like Baghdadi, he is an Iraqi who fought US forces during the post-2003 insurgency.

While Isil’s de facto capital was the Syrian city of Raqqa, many of its senior leaders were Iraqis who emerged from al-Qaeda in Iraq.

“The new leader is almost certainly Iraqi,” said Hassan Hassan, an analyst at the Center for Global Policy. “He very likely has credentials as a longstanding field commander within Isil, who fought in Iraq after 2003 against the Americans."

Speculation has mounted that Abu Ibrahim may be Abdullah Qardash, a former officer in Saddam Hussein’s army who turned to jihad after the US invasion of Iraq. Qardash was imprisoned alongside by the US alongside Baghdadi in 2003 but both men were released and became leading al-Qaeda insurgents.

Qardash is believed to have stayed at Baghdadi’s side through the split with al-Qaeda in 2013, the formation of the caliphate a year later, and its ultimate defeat at the hands of a US-led coalition. Sometimes known as “the Professor”, Qardash has a reputation for brutality.

However, Mr Hassan said he thought it was unlikely Qardash is the new caliph.

One issue is that Qardash is from a Turkmen background, which would complicate his claim to be from the same tribe as the Prophet.

The two surnames Abu Ibrahim has adopted - al-Hashimi and al-Qurayshi - each hold significance. He is claiming to be a member of the Quraysh tribe, the clan of the Prophet Mohammed, which is a requirement for any caliph.

The name al-Hashimi suggests he is also claiming to be a Hashemite, a clan with direct lineage from the Prophet.

Qardash is also well known to Western intelligence, potentially making him a vulnerable target. Isil might prefer to choose a lower-profile leader to keep its enemies guessing.