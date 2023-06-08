Why isn’t accused Marion County shooter Susan Lorincz facing murder charges?

There’s some relief tonight for the family of AJ Owens now that the woman accused of killing her is behind bars.

Susan Lorincz was taken into custody Tuesday night on a manslaughter charge for Owens’ death after deputies decided she did not shoot in self defense.

However, some in the community want to know why Lorincz isn’t facing a murder charge.

Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said that’s what the evidence seems to point to.

“From the evidence, it certainly appears the act of shooting through that door was a reckless disregard for human life,” Sheaffer said.

However, the state attorney’s office will ultimately decide what charges Lorincz will face.

“Often times, the charges you’re arrested on are not the charges that the state attorney’s office brings,” Sheaffer said. “We may see a second-degree murder (charge), I doubt we would see a first-degree murder; takes pre-meditation.”

Lorincz is set to make her first court appearance tomorrow morning. I vigil to honor Owens’ life is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Ocala.

