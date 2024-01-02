Why Isn’t The Ouster of Harvard's First Black President Going Viral Among Black Folks? Maybe Because Claudine Gay Doesn't Feel Like She's One of Us.

There’s one unassailable truism when it comes to Black social media: We will leverage X, TikTok, Facebook and the like to ride for those of us we love or whom we feel were genuinely wronged – just look at how we got the entire planet on our page in an unprecedented response to George Floyd’s murder.

But in the case of Harvard University’s now-former President Claudine Gay, things are mighty quiet on the Black Hand side.

As such, Gay is receiving support from several fellow Black academics.

Well, they got what they wanted from their well-executed plan. https://t.co/SsdhSYYnEk — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 2, 2024





The next president of Harvard University MUST be a Black woman. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 2, 2024

Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism. What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks. https://t.co/HrRKzprnnv — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) January 2, 2024





There’s little doubt that Harvard, one of the country oldest institutions of naked white supremacy, would tolerate a Black woman at the helm but for so long. Her ouster should be enough for the pitchforks to come out from Black Twitter. But instead, we’re talking about swag surfin in church and Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special.

Perhaps Gay’s battles didn’t register amongst the Black proletariat because she was president of what’s perhaps the most well-known Ivy League university and one that is generally associated with inaccessibility among Black folks in a country with a widening college enrollment racial gap. Many of us hear of anything associated with Harvard and think “meh…what’s that got to do with me?”

But hear Winkfield Twyman, Jr. — a Black author and Harvard grad – tell it, Gay shouldn’t even garner sympathy among the Black elite: Twyman penned a letter for Newsweek last week alleging that Gay targeted two high-ranking Black professors at the university, terminating Ronald Sullivan, the first Black faculty dean at the university, and suspending economics professor Roland Fryer, Jr., though Fryer was accused of sexual harassment and has since made a controversial return to Harvard.

Even that feels like internecine issues among the tiny handful of Black people working for a university that was built on slavery and which, in 2024, has just over 6 percent Black enrollment. Gay’s ouster may very well hinge on racism, but it just doesn’t feel like our problem.

