Why isn’t your phone working? It could be the new 10-digit calling requirements

A Ponte Vedra fan in a shark costume talks on a cell phone before a high school football game against Nease on October 27, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

On Monday, the 904 area code stopped being synonymous with Jacksonville. In May 2022, The Florida Public Service Commission announced the addition of the 324 area code to Northeast Florida after the number of remaining 904 phone numbers began to dwindle. Now that these numbers are online and operational, a few things might be different for you, including having to punch the 904 area code into your phone when you may not have needed to use it for local calls in the past. Here are some facts of the change:

More on 904 Jacksonville is running out of 904 area code numbers. What does this mean?

The new area code 904 meet 324: Here's what you need to know.

What is the new area code?

324 is an additional area code for the 904 region now.

What areas are included for the 324 area code?

approved the new area code for the same geographic boundaries as the 904 one — which include Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park and surrounding communities

Will I have to get a new phone number?

Current numbers will not change.

How have old numbers been changed?

Customers in the 904 area who request new phone service or an additional line, or who switch providers in some cases, may be assigned a number with the new 324 area code. Mandatory 10-digit dialing for local calls is now in effect.

When does mandatory 10-digit dialing for local calls take effect?

Today, Feb. 26.

What does 10-digit dialing mean?

You must dial the area code and the seven-digit phone number for the person you are trying to reach, even for local calls within Duval County.

Will the 911 phone number change?

911 is still reachable with just those three digits.

What are some important numbers in Jacksonville?

The phone number for City Hall is 904-630-2489.

The non-emergency number for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is 904-630-0500.

The Duval County Public Schools number is 904-390-2000.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: New area code is introduced to Jacksonville area, requires 10-digit dialing