Why isn’t Starmer leading the charge on this egregious miscarriage of justice?

Locking up innocent people will have been an inevitable part of Sir Keir Starmer’s job. It’s the same for any state prosecutor: if you’re putting thousands of people behind bars every year then, statistically, some convictions will have been wrongful. But what happens if new DNA technology helps to identify the innocent, even years after their case? Do you welcome this science and do your utmost to identify any mistakes your fellow prosecutors may have made? Or do you keep quiet, and let it slide?

For years now, this has been a real-life dilemma as advances in forensic technology have allowed historical cases to be reopened. If traces of another man are found on evidence from rape victims years after the conviction, for example, it can overturn the verdict. The award-winning Innocence Project, which has overturned 300 verdicts using DNA evidence, has documented how reluctant US authorities are to act. Its founder, Peter Neufeld, sums it up well: “It’s very difficult for anyone to admit: ‘OK, yes, I played a role in convicting an innocent man.’”

But this has wider implications. What if the whole justice system is institutionally opposed to reopening cases, and specialises in burying new DNA evidence? That’s the question Rishi Sunak must now ask after the case of Andrew Malkinson, whose rape conviction was quashed last month after another man’s saliva was found on the victim’s vest. It now transpires that the DNA evidence was given to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which, in December 2009, decided no more investigatory work needed to be done. At the time, the CPS was run by Keir Starmer.

There’s no suggestion that Sir Keir was involved in the case. But judging by the CPS case notes, his more junior officials did grasp the enormity of the new evidence. The saliva newly detectable on the victim’s vest did not match anyone on the national DNA database: not even the man they had jailed. “If it is assumed that the saliva came from the offender, then it does not derive from Malkinson,” wrote one CPS official. “This is surprising because the area of the clothing that the saliva was recovered from was crime-specific”.

Surprising. That’s one way of putting it. From that moment, the British state was in possession of DNA evidence that could have released an innocent man from prison. But he stayed in a Lincolnshire jail for 13 more years.

The CPS informed Malkinson’s lawyers, whose only hope was the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). They were unmoved. “A good use of public funds?” wrote one CCRC official. “I do not think so, on the basis of the material available.” Why not? Malkinson was already five years into a life sentence: was that a good use of funds? The CCRC notes go on to make the evidence disappear, at least verbally. There is “no DNA material to speak of”, it proclaimed. In any case, “there is no certainty that the vest-top DNA sample is crime-specific.” In spite of the saliva mark being found next to where the victim suffered a bite wound.

Such notes read like a case study in denial – and precisely the same type seen in the US when lawyers are faced with DNA evidence. After all, who did it suit to admit that Malkinson was wrongfully imprisoned? Not the Greater Manchester Police. Not the CPS, who prosecuted him. The supposedly independent CCRC was no use at all. Ken Macdonald, who ran the CPS at the time of the conviction, now admits that Malkinson was the victim of “a perfect storm of injustice”. But Sir Keir was his successor. What does he think?

Sir Keir would be better placed than anyone else to talk about the complex factors at play: whether an intersection between politics and the law created a “throw away the key” culture. Was it the case that, in 2009, there was such political pressure on the CPS to increase rape convictions that there might not have been much incentive to admit that an innocent man could have been jailed? It would mean, of course, that the real rapist was still on the loose.

One part in the “perfect storm of injustice” was the political wind at the time. Harriet Harman was, quite rightly, highlighting a “Justice Gap” between rape reports and convictions. So it’s easy to see why CPS officials might think that it would be deeply unhelpful – for internal politics anyway – to ask too many questions. There are obvious issues in asking a state prosecutor to find flaws in its own work, which is why a decent outside investigator is vital.

The CCRC has long been notoriously useless. Its chairman, Helen Pitcher, apparently doesn’t see this as a full-time job and has found time to be a director of United Biscuits as well as chairing the Judicial Appointments Commission. This may even present a conflict of interests if one of her nominees makes a wrong decision. The CCRC’s record has been so abysmal that the real work has had to be done by an inundated but heroic charity, Appeal, which picked up Malkinson’s case.

The CCRC has now said it will run its own inquiry, but that won’t be enough. A far bigger investigation is needed, also taking in the Greater Manchester Police’s behaviour and the culture at the CPS. This is why Starmer’s thoughts will be so valuable. Did his officers believe there was a cover-up? Did they despair at the CCRC? He could have raised concerns that the CCRC investigates so rarely (it had set itself the absurd target of winning two thirds of cases it refers to the courts) that it had become not just cautious but pointless.

“Innocent,” proclaimed the T-shirt worn by Malkinson when his conviction was quashed. “And not the only one.” Quite. How many more are in prison who might be released if DNA evidence is properly investigated? How many more DNA evidence “surprises” are gathering dust in the CPS files?

Now and again, a miscarriage of justice comes along so egregious that it shakes all faith in the system around us. The treatment of Malkinson is such a case. The Prime Minister would do well to announce a full KC-led investigation into every aspect of this: in any other circumstances the Leader of the Opposition would be loudly calling for one. Starmer often says that he is in politics to expose injustice and apply remedies. If so, then he really should be leading the charge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.