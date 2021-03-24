Why Israel could be heading for its most right-wing government in history

James Rothwell
4 min read
Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party campaign headquarters in Jerusalem after the end of voting - EMMANUEL DUNAND&#xa0;/AFP
Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to emerge as the clear winner of Tuesday night’s elections, raising the prospect of him relying on hardline religious movements to secure a coalition government.

Initial results show that the prime minister’s Likud party has won the largest number of seats but is set to fall short of the 61 seats required for a majority in the fourth election in Israel in two years.

It means that Mr Netanyahu may need to court the hard-Right Religious Zionism group and possibly newcomer Islamist movement Ra’am - among others - in coalition talks that are expected to be a complex, lengthy process.

An alliance with Religious Zionism would be controversial as it includes the far-Right party Otzma Yehudit - "Jewish Power" in Hebrew - whose leader has expressed admiration for a mass-murderer who gunned down 29 Palestinians in the early 1990s.

Itamar Ben Gvir, whose faction is set to enter the Israeli parliament for the first time, is notorious for displaying a picture of the killer, Baruch Goldstein, in his living room. He has also called for the deportation of Arab-Israeli citizens who are "not loyal to Israel."

Itamar Ben Gvir (C), head of Israel&#39;s Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, walks with supporters at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem - AFP/AFP
Mr Ben Gvir agreed to take down the inflammatory photograph in January after criticism from Naftali Bennett, another prominent right-winger. Goldstein committed the murders in 1994 in Hebron and since then his grave has become a pilgrimage site of sorts for Jewish extremists.

Mr Ben Gvir has not yet confirmed if he would be willing to join forces with Mr Netanyahu. But the Religious Zionism movement his party is part of is projected to win around seven seats, which could prove decisive in building a coalition.

On the other end of of the spectrum, the Arab Islamist party Ra’am - otherwise known as the United Arab List - could also prove to be an important player, for either Mr Netanyahu or an alliance of anti-Netanyahu parties.

Initial results say Ra’am, which supports the two-state solution and the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, is set to meet the threshold for entering the Israeli parliament.

"Whoever reaches out to us, we will work with them," leader Mansour Abbas told reporters yesterday.

However, he has insisted he “isn’t in the pocket” of Mr Netanyahu or his enemies.

Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, voting at a polling station in Maghar - Mahmoud Illean&#xa0;/AP
There are also reports of tensions in Likud, Mr Netanyahu’s party, as to whether it should join forces with Islamists to produce a government.

Even so, the results suggest that fervently religious Jewish and Muslim factions may end up playing a key role in talks on who will become Israel’s next prime minister.

Tuesday night’s election was widely regarded as a referendum on Mr Netanyahu, who is facing a corruption trial but has also won plaudits for his high-speed vaccinations campaign.

But, much like previous polls, the results are showing a mixed picture and may yet lead to a fifth election being called later this year.

Yesh Atid, the main rival to Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, is set to win around 15 seats and maintains hopes of building a coalition against Israel’s longest serving prime minister.

This would likely require support from left-wing parties such as Labor, as well as the Blue and White faction led by Benny Gantz, which failed to unseat Mr Netanyahu last year.

A group of Likud party members celebrates following exit polls last night - Noam Moskowitz / Avalon&#xa0;
The results were also disappointing for right-wing rivals of Mr Netanyahu, who hoped to finally step out of his shadow.

Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of the new party New Hope, is only set to secure around five seats and has firmly ruled out a coalition with Mr Netanyahu.

Meanwhile Naftali Bennett, the leader of Yamina, is projected to win seven seats, a lower result than he hoped but one that may potentially allow him to prop up the Likud party.

This suggests that Mr Netanyahu, known to his supporters as “Bibi,” continues to be Israel’s most popular right-wing leader by a wide margin, despite the uncertainty of the results.

  • Scotland's Covid lockdown ban on church services breached human rights, judge rules

    A ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and breached human rights, a court has ruled, in the first legal victory against Covid laws. In the judgement, published Wednesday, a judge ruled that a decision by Scottish ministers to ban and criminalise communal church worship during the current lockdown “disproportionately infringed” the freedom to express religious beliefs secured in the European Convention on Human Rights. It was also found that the forced church closures were unlawful because they breached the Scottish constitution. In a landmark ruling – which came two days before communal worship is due to resume north of the Border – Lord Braid agreed the regulations went further than was lawfully allowed and that the Scottish Government regulations “amount to a disproportionate infringement of the petitioners’ human rights”. Following the judgement, at a remedies hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Lord Braid said that churches in Scotland could instead open with "immediate effect". "In practical terms, we are only talking about one day or just over a day," he said. “There are existing restrictions in place in the regulations – everybody knows what the new regulation and guidance is going to be. “I don’t see that there’s anything that is going to happen tomorrow that the court needs to cater for given that churches and places of worship across Scotland of all faiths have, as the Scottish Ministers, have recognised in previous communications and correspondence have acted responsibly. So the declarator can have immediate effect.” The ruling was made after a group of 27 church leaders from a range of Christian denominations, alongside Canon Tom White, a Glasgow-based Catholic priest, launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing that the Scottish Government had acted beyond its powers under emergency legislation. It marks the first victorious judicial review against Covid laws in the UK, and also acts an "in principle" judgement regarding any future bans and criminalisation of church worship setting a precedent for any future lockdowns – and not just those in Scotland. Handing down judgement, Lord Braid said: "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club." Lord Braid also ruled that online worship was not real Christian worship, stating that it was not for Scottish ministers to: "Dictate to the petitioners or to the additional party, that, henceforth, or even for the duration of the pandemic, worship is to be conducted online. “That might be an alternative to worship but it is not worship. At very best for the respondents, in modern parlance, it is worship-lite." He also concluded that the Government made its decision without explaining why it had decided not to consider other measures, such as limiting the numbers of people into churches. However, Lord Braid emphasised that he was not saying that coming together for worship was safe or that churches “must immediately open”. "All I have decided is that the regulations which are challenged in this petition went further than they were lawfully able to do, in the circumstances which existed when they were made," he said. Responding to the ruling, the Rev Dr William Philip, senior minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow, who was among the petitioners who brought the judicial review, said: “Scottish ministers’ approach to banning and criminalising gathered church worship was clearly an over-reach and disproportionate and if this had gone unchallenged it would have set a very dangerous precedent. “However well-intentioned, criminalising corporate worship has been both damaging and dangerous for Scotland, and must never happen again. "There is an urgent need for a message beyond that of just health and safety: a message of hope and salvation, and Jesus Christ is the only hope that dispels all fear, death included. Now is the time as we begin to exit the current lockdown for the church in Scotland, and across the UK, to provide the spiritual leadership that is so desperately needed.” Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the 27 church leaders who brought the legal action, said: “The fundamental principle of freedom has prevailed with a strong dash of good old common sense.” Canon White, who was supported by ADF UK, the faith-based rights group, added: “This decision highlights the significance of the church’s role in the very fabric of our society. “Now, we can trust that our fragile and damaged communities will never again be left without the church as a source of hope, comfort, and vital spiritual nourishment in times of crisis.” The claim came in response to restrictions outlined by Nicola Sturgeon on Jan 8 this year, which made it a criminal offence for churches in the highest tiers to hold in person services and, for example, to conduct baptisms. There had previously been no attempt to close churches in Scotland since the persecution of the Presbyterian church, instituted by the Stuart kings, in the 17th century. Communal worship is due to resume in Scotland from Friday, in time for Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi. Up to 50 people will be able to attend if the place of worship is large enough to facilitate 2m social distancing, an increase from the limit of 20 people that had applied pre-lockdown. A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister has set out that places of worship will be able to welcome congregations of up to 50 where there is space for physical distancing from March 26 – this is in time for a number of important religious festivals over the next few weeks. “We acknowledge this opinion and will now carefully consider the findings, its implications, and our next steps. Court proceedings are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to offer any further comment at this stage.”

