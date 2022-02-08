Why it'll be October before Franklin County deputies wear body cameras

Columbus police officer Robert Barrett showed off the division's body camera in 2016. Franklin County has been slow to follow the city in deploying body cameras

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin got approval Tuesday to spend $2.5 million to purchase body cameras and related equipment for his deputies, but he said it will be mid-October before they are actually being worn.

Baldwin said now that the money has been approved by the county commissioners, the process of setting up the storage and software for the cameras will begin.

The sheriff said the policy for how and when bodycams will be used has been written and is in the process of being approved by the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, which represents deputies. The deadline for any changes to the policy to be made and approved is July 1.

Patrol deputies will be first to begin wearing the cameras, along with SWAT teams and detectives who are in civilian clothing — unless they are undercover, the sheriff said.

"Anyone with a gun gets a camera," Baldwin said.

Deputies who work in the county's corrections center who carry firearms will not turn their cameras on while they are in secured areas of the jail because those areas already have extensive recording cameras, Baldwin said. Deputies will turn their cameras on when interacting with citizens and while transporting inmates to medical appointments or court appearances.

"Each unit will have slightly different times they turn them on," Baldwin said. "The policy (for use of the cameras) will determine when they have them on."

Jail deputies who do not have firearms will not get body cameras, Baldwin said, though there is the possibility that they will get them at a later date, Baldwin said.

The mid-October start for Franklin County deputies wearing body cameras will be nearly two years after the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. by former Deputy Jason Meade highlighted the lack of body cameras for the agency.

In December 2020, Meade fatally shot Goodson as the latter was entering his residence on Estates Place in Northeast Columbus after returning from a dentist's appointment and stopping for Subway sandwiches for himself and family members. Meade, a SWAT member for the sheriff's office, had been working with a U.S. Marshal's task force on an unrelated operation in the area, when he said he saw Goodson pointing a handgun and followed Goodson to his residence to confront him.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting. Meade has since been indicted on charges of murder and reckless homicide.

Weeks after the shooting, county commissioners in early 2021 set aside $2 million for the cameras. In January, the state of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services awarded the sheriff's office $232,200 toward the body camera program.

Watchguard Video, the Allen, Texas company awarded the contract by commissioners on Tuesday, is the same vendor that Columbus chose in 2016 to supply body cameras for the city's Division of Police. Columbus is investing more than $4 million in upgrading its body camera system in 2022.

Baldwin said the cameras will have an approximately five-minute audio and video "lookback" feature from the time they are turned on by deputies.

On Dec. 22, 2020, nearly three weeks after Goodson was killed, Columbus police officer Adam Coy fatally shot 47-year-old Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, as he exited a garage at a home where he was a guest on the city's Northwest Side. The shooting occurred as officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a vehicle being started off and on at a late hour.

Coy's body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting, though a lookback feature automatically captured video of the incident but no audio. Columbus' body camera upgrades will add audio lookback capability, as well as lengthen the amount of lookback time footage is recorded prior to activation.

Coy was fired after the shooting and is now facing murder charges in Hill's shooting. The city paid $10 million to Hill's family in a civil settlement, the largest in the city's history.

