Why Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Could Be Worth Watching

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$101 and falling to the lows of US$71.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Itron's current trading price of US$78.77 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Itron’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Itron worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Itron today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $98.02, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Itron’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Itron?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Itron. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ITRI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITRI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Itron you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Itron, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

