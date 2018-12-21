Why J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited (NSE:JKIL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited (NSE:JKIL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. JKIL is a financially-robust company with a a great history of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on J. Kumar Infraprojects here.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past year, JKIL has grown its earnings by 61%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did JKIL outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Construction industry expansion, which generated a 36% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. JKIL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that JKIL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. JKIL’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt over the past year, which implies that JKIL’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

JKIL is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, JKIL’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that JKIL’s price is currently discounted.

