Why We Like J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited’s (NSE:JKIL) 19% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited (NSE:JKIL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for J. Kumar Infraprojects:

0.19 = ₹3.4b ÷ (₹35b - ₹17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, J. Kumar Infraprojects has an ROCE of 19%.

Is J. Kumar Infraprojects's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that J. Kumar Infraprojects's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how J. Kumar Infraprojects compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, J. Kumar Infraprojects's ROCE appears to be 19%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 15%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how J. Kumar Infraprojects's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for J. Kumar Infraprojects.

How J. Kumar Infraprojects's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

J. Kumar Infraprojects has total assets of ₹35b and current liabilities of ₹17b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. J. Kumar Infraprojects has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.