Why Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. JAGRAN is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Jagran Prakashan here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

JAGRAN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. JAGRAN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.04x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

JAGRAN’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 2.6%.

