Why Jamna Auto Industries Limited’s (NSE:JAMNAAUTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll look at Jamna Auto Industries Limited (NSE:JAMNAAUTO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jamna Auto Industries:

0.47 = ₹2.0b ÷ (₹10b – ₹5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Jamna Auto Industries has an ROCE of 47%.

Is Jamna Auto Industries’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Jamna Auto Industries’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 16% average in the Auto Components industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Jamna Auto Industries’s ROCE is currently very good.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Jamna Auto Industries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Jamna Auto Industries has total liabilities of ₹5.0b and total assets of ₹10b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Jamna Auto Industries’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Jamna Auto Industries’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. You might be able to find a better buy than Jamna Auto Industries. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).