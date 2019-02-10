Why Japan Might Quash Brock Pierce’s Plans to Re-Launch Notorious Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox

Ever since the security breach of Coincheck in January 2018, formerly the largest crypto exchange in Japan, local authorities have imposed a stricter process in granting licenses to trading platforms that support Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Recently CCN reported that Brock Pierce, the co-founder of Blockchain Capital, disclosed his plans to revive Mt. Gox, an exchange which lost billions of dollars in user funds stored in Bitcoin in 2014.
By distributing $1.2 billion currently held by Mt. Gox and reinstating the company’s operations, Pierce wants to reimburse every creditor of Mt. Gox through a process called Rising Civil Rehabilitation.
But, to operate as a cryptocurrency exchange in Japan, Mt. Gox will have to obtain a license from the FSA. Will the now-defunct cryptocurrency trading platform successfully obtain the approval of the FSA?
Read the full story on CCN.com.