Why Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited's (SGX:C07) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited's (SGX:C07) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a P/E ratio of 13.87, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD13.87 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Jardine Cycle & Carriage's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jardine Cycle & Carriage:

P/E of 13.87 = SGD23.65 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ SGD1.71 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SGD1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Jardine Cycle & Carriage Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a higher P/E than the average company (11.1) in the retail distributors industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Jardine Cycle & Carriage shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage shrunk earnings per share by 5.5% last year. And EPS is down 7.2% a year, over the last 5 years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Jardine Cycle & Carriage's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage has net debt worth 73% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Jardine Cycle & Carriage's P/E Ratio

Jardine Cycle & Carriage's P/E is 13.9 which is about average (13.3) in the SG market. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business.