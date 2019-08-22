Why are Jason Momoa and other Native Hawaiians protesting a telescope on Mauna Kea? What's at stake?

On Hawaii's Big Island, protests against the construction of a 18-story telescope atop a dormant volcano that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred have drawn thousands.

The Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) should not be built at Mauna Kea, they contend, raising issues of indigenous rights, sovereignty and environmental stewardship.

Scientists have a different take: Mauna Kea's climate and location make it an ideal site for astronomy, and this telescope could play a critical role in helping to find signs of extraterrestrial life.

The impasse is heading into its sixth week.

Many protesters, also referred to as protectors, are making a stand to be caretakers of their native land, said Lanakila Mangauil, a Hawaiian culture and history public school teacher.

Seeing numerous new faces blocking the access road up Mauna Kea, Mangauil told USA TODAY, takes his breath away. A leader of the movement, he stopped a TMT groundbreaking ceremony in 2014 and protested on the mountain again the following year before the Supreme Court of Hawaii approved the $1.4 billion project.

Thirteen telescopes already exist on Mauna Kea, a clear sign of the volcano's value to astronomers, but Mangauil said protectors want the desecration to end. Even as a child looking up from his home on the northern slope of the mountain, Mangauil recounted thinking telescopes shouldn't be there.

"They are very detrimental to this ecosystem, which is directly connected to why it is detrimental culturally," he said.

How many people have joined the protests?

Since current protests began around July 15, when state and local officials were scheduled to close off the access road so trucks could begin construction, about 10,000 to 15,000 protectors have come to the mountain, according to organizers with Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu.

Celebrities including "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have joined demonstrations at Mauna Kea, while Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has tweeted her support of the movement.

In this July 21, 2019, file photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, protesters block a road to the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Astronomers across 11 observatories on Hawaii’s tallest mountain have cancelled more than 2,000 hours of telescope viewing over the past four weeks because a protest blocked a road to the summit, astronomers said Aug. 9. More

Demonstrations have also taken place on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Kauai and Maui, as well as in Guam, a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean.

Surveys suggest TMT supporters do exist in the state, however. A statewide Civil Beat poll of 1,367 registered voters found 64% support the telescope, compared to 31% opposing it.

Of the Native Hawaiians surveyed in the poll conducted earlier this month, 48% said they oppose the TMT, while 44% support it. Native Hawaiians made up 12% of the people polled. Statewide, Hawaiians and part-Hawaiians account for 21% of the population, according to the Pew Research Center.

Why do TMT officials want to build there?

The Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory picked Mauna Kea as its first choice for the project in 2009, leading to nearly a decade of legal challenges and approval processes.

The organization chose Mauna Kea partly because it is the best place for telescope astronomy research in the northern hemisphere, if not the world, said Gordon Squires, the TMT's vice president for external relations.