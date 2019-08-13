Why JD.com Stock Rose 14% Today

What happened

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) rose sharply on Tuesday. The Chinese e-commerce giant reported strong second-quarter results before the opening bell, and the stock continued to soar when the Trump administration hit "pause" on some of its planned tariffs for goods imported from China.

Second-quarter revenue landed at $21.9 billion, 18% above the dollar-based sales seen in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.33 per diluted American depositary share, 560% above the result seen in the second quarter of 2018. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.07 per ADS on roughly $20.9 billion of top-line sales.

The company enjoyed broad-based gains across all of its business segments, led by particular strength in the JD Logistics shipping and supply-chain services.

"Our net revenues exceeded the upper end of our guidance, and we achieved record high operating profit in a heavily promotional season," said CFO Sidney Huang in JD's second-quarter earnings call.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

