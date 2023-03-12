Why Jeremy Hunt should not be afraid to let British start-ups go under

jeremy hunt SVB collapse - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week vowed to transform Britain into a technology “superpower” by the end of the decade, he had little idea just how soon this strength would be put to the test.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank just days later threw the sector into turmoil, and by Saturday night, tech firms had been called in for emergency meetings with City minister Andrew Griffith amid concerns that thousands of jobs could be at risk.

Sunak rushed to offer assurances, saying the Treasury was working “at pace” and suggesting tech firms caught up in the crisis could be offered a bailout.

Yet critics have questioned whether taxpayer money should be used to bail out the tech sector at a time when the public finances are already under significant strain, and argued Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be prepared to let companies go under.

“Private businesses should certainly not expect taxpayer bailouts just because they happen to be cash-rich start-ups, or operate in the tech sector,” says Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA).

Founders and venture capitalists have been lining up to issue apocalyptic warnings about the collapse of SVB, which is reported to have 3,300 clients in the UK, including a large number of start-ups.

Customers’ deposits are only protected up to £85,000, leaving many firms scrambling to seek emergency funding from investors. Around 200 companies signed a letter to the Chancellor warning of an “existential threat” to the tech sector.

Despite the pleas, however, there are lingering concerns over a state intervention.

The competitive nature of the tech sector means many nascent companies are doomed to fail. Around three-quarters of firms that raise seed funding never make it to a Series A round, according to data from Dealroom.

This raises the question of whether public funds should be used to support businesses that may not have been viable anyway. The scenario echoes the government’s Future Fund, which was launched to support start-ups during the pandemic but faced criticisms for using taxpayer money to prop up “zombie” companies.

One tech founder, writing anonymously on the industry news site Sifted, insisted the collapse of SVB was simply a “harsh lesson in how to run an actual finance function internally” and said the sector should recover under its own steam.

“This was a debacle of our own making, and the UK taxpayer should not put a single penny towards bailing it out,” the founder wrote.

“The last thing I want as a tech founder is for the industry to be seen as unsustainable by the public and held in low regard – akin to how investment bankers have been seen since the 2008 global financial crisis.”

Jessop at the IEA also warns of the risk of “moral hazard”, where companies feel encouraged to engage in risky behaviour because they know they are protected against any consequences.

“SVB’s UK subsidiary appears to be well capitalised and solvent… The threat of wider contagion also seems limited,” he says.

“The Government should simply ensure there is enough short-term liquidity to meet operational and cashflow needs – which seems to be the plan.”

For Sunak and Hunt, the SVB crisis poses a direct threat to their vow to turn Britain into the world’s next Silicon Valley – a dream that has already been cast into doubt by a host of promising tech companies shunning the London Stock Exchange.

Henry Whorwood, at Beauhurst, points to the Government’s existing exposure to the tech ecosystem through the Future Fund, Innovate UK grants and research and development tax credits, which he says provides a “very clear incentive” to intervene.

The timing, however, is unpropitious. While the Chancellor will be desperate to avoid the embarrassment of hundreds of tech firms collapsing in the week of the Budget, any decision to pump large sums of money into the tech sector at a time of economic difficulty is likely to raise eyebrows.

So as officials scramble to keep the UK tech dream alive, they will also have to keep their feet planted firmly in reality.

“It may be hard not to feel sympathy for businesses who are facing financial disruption through no fault of their own,” says Jessop. “But the Chancellor should do the bare minimum necessary – and no more – to protect UK customers of Silicon Valley Bank.”