Why a New Jersey teen will run a mile in honor of Blount County deputy killed in Tennessee

Morgan Blann is a girl on a mission. And on Feb. 15, the 13-year-old will make Blount County part of that mission, as she runs a mile to honor Blount County Sheriff's Deputy Greg McCowan, who was shot and killed on Feb. 8.

Blann will run with a Blue Line flag as part of her commitment as a youth runner for Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

"This run hits a little closer to home as our Ocean County Sheriff 911 has a relationship with Blount County Sheriff's Office," Blann's mother Lauren posted on Facebook. "We would love to have the community come out and show their support."

Blann's run on Feb. 15 will be her 57th mile for Running 4 Heroes, and Mile 1,686 for the organization. The run will take place at 7:30 p.m. local time in Brick, New Jersey.

"We encourage citizens from across the nation join us in a one-mile walk or run from wherever you reside to help honor this hero," Running 4 Heroes posted on its Facebook page. "Please keep the family and agency of this fallen hero in your prayers."

Earlier, Running 4 Heroes pledged $2,000 to assist in the recovery efforts of McCowan's fellow deputy, Shelby Eggers, who was shot and injured in the same confrontation.

Mile 1,676:Honoring fallen NYS NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Lt. David McShane with a 1-mile run carrying the Blue Line Flag. Youth Runner: Morgan Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Blann, an eighth grader, has wanted to be a police officer since she was 6 years old. Her particular dream is to work in K9 law enforcement; every year on her birthday she does fundraisers that are used toward the purchase of safety equipment for K9s.

"It's my way of giving back to these families," Blann told Patch of her runs, adding that some families have come out to support her on runs for other first responders. Most of the time, the families are connected with her through videos of the run; the flags she runs with are delivered to those families.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: New Jersey teen to run in honor of slain Tennessee deputy Greg McCowan