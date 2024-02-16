Why Jesse Brown's progressive politics can work in Indianapolis

For years, Statehouse Republicans have sabotaged Indianapolis’ positive steps forward in mass transit, housing, environmental protections, and public health. Now that progressive Indianapolis Democrats are finally challenging those attacks, IndyStar columnist James Briggs dismisses the challenge as hopeless and counter-productive.

Historians of social movements and political history would disagree.

I have had the privilege of teaching and writing about the arc of social movements, including the legendary civil rights, labor, and abolition of slavery movements. Three characteristics of successful movements are important to recognize here.

The first is that grassroots organizing and advocacy like that led by City-County Councilor Jesse Brown and allies is a necessary precursor to meaningful change. Local NAACP chapters spent decades building a base of support before the civil rights movement gained real momentum. Abolitionists traveled the countryside gathering signatures on petitions and speaking to often near-empty halls, laying the groundwork for the day those halls began to fill and pressure for change mounted.

Jesse Brown, the Democratic candidate for Indianapolis City Council District 13, talks to passersby on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, outside the John Boner Neighborhood Center in Indianapolis.

That leads to the second important characteristic of social movements: big-time reform happens on an unpredictable timetable. Tipping points often appear quite suddenly and dramatically. Briggs claims that there is no universe where progressive voices might prevail in Indiana. Nelson Mandela, who knew a thing or two about successful movements, begged to differ, insisting that change always seems impossible until it is done.

The third characteristic of social movements that applies here is this: The cause is hurt by those who hope for change but undermine those fighting for it. As Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his legendary Letter from a Birmingham Jail, white moderates craving an “absence of tension” and calling for polite advocacy through “proper channels” were often the civil rights movement’s biggest obstacle — even more so than the KKK, King said.

Unfortunately, Indiana’s recent political history proves the point. For decades, the state Democrat party was led by center-right Evan Bayh and his allies. They left behind neither a policy legacy nor a base of ideology that the state’s current Democrats can build on — as Bayh himself discovered in his unsuccessful 2016 Senate run.

Compare this missed opportunity with the rich history, in the U.S. and across the world, of urban and rural voters enthusiastically supporting left-of-center parties and candidates who unapologetically speak truth to monied power. Unlike the “conservative and anti-tax” Democrats Briggs identifies, these candidates fought for the economic interests of the rural working class — and won.

So, when Councilor Brown and his allies loudly insist that Statehouse Republicans remove their boot heels from the necks of Indiana residents, they are not undermining the Democrat party. In fact, they may well be saving it. A very recent example is Bernie Sanders and other progressive Democrats pushing Joe Biden significantly to the left, leading to Biden’s hugely popular commitments to infrastructure investments, a robust safety net, increased wages, and forgiveness of student loan debt. Biden follows in the tradition of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was pushed leftward by others in his party all the way to the historic New Deal.

Briggs rightly points out that Indiana Democrats are currently playing a “hopelessly losing hand.” History shows that Brown and the Hoosiers he represents can show his party and our city how to transform that hand into a winning one.

Fran Quigley is a lifelong resident of Indiana and a former chief of staff for Congresswoman Julia Carson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis socialism: Why Jesse Brown's politics can work