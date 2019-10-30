Here’s why Jiahua Stores Holdings Limited’s (HKG:602) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Jiahua Stores Holdings Limited (HKG:602) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Jiahua Stores Holdings:

0.035 = CN¥48m ÷ (CN¥1.8b - CN¥427m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Jiahua Stores Holdings has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Is Jiahua Stores Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Jiahua Stores Holdings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Consumer Retailing industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Jiahua Stores Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Jiahua Stores Holdings's current ROCE of 3.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.1% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Jiahua Stores Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Jiahua Stores Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Jiahua Stores Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Jiahua Stores Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥427m and total assets of CN¥1.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.