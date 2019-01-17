Why Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture Limited’s (ASX:JJF) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture Limited (ASX:JJF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture:

0.15 = AU$6.2m ÷ (AU$47m – AU$5.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.7% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture currently has an ROCE of 15% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture has total assets of AU$47m and current liabilities of AU$5.1m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.