Why the Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M marriage is not working out

Associated Press

The idea behind scheduling the home-and-home series between Oklahoma and Nebraska was to allow fans and former players to bask in the nostalgia of one of college football's greatest rivalries. The game is the first since Nebraska (1-2) fired Scott Frost three games into his fifth season. Mickey Joseph, who was in his first year as wide receivers coach, takes over as interim head coach for a program that is just a shell of the one that battled the Sooners year in and year out decades ago.