Why JNBY Design Limited’s (HKG:3306) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for JNBY Design:

0.41 = CN¥711m ÷ (CN¥3.1b - CN¥1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, JNBY Design has an ROCE of 41%.

Is JNBY Design's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, JNBY Design's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.6% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, JNBY Design's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can see in the image below how JNBY Design's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for JNBY Design.

Do JNBY Design's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

JNBY Design has current liabilities of CN¥1.3b and total assets of CN¥3.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. JNBY Design has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On JNBY Design's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.

