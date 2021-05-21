Why Joe Biden’s call to waive vaccine patents will harm drug development

President Joe Biden - Yuri Gripas/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In Oct 2019, a small German company made its debut on Nasdaq, the US market specialising in new technologies. It was an underwhelming launch. The company had aimed to sell 13 million shares at $20 each. But buyers weren’t that keen. In the end, it had to settle for 10 million shares at $15 each.

Still, the company fared better than other hopefuls on the tech and biotech scene that month. Only the previous week WeWork, the hyped office rental company, had shelved its own market launch entirely. ADC Therapeutics, working on cancer, had done the same. The Nasdaq biotech index was suffering, falling almost 10 per cent in three months.

Today, however, that once shunned German company is not short of buyers. For it is BioNTech, now globally feted for delivering a revolutionary and hugely effective vaccine for Covid-19 in partnership with Pfizer. Its shares are priced at almost $200, making the company worth almost $47 billion.

As it stands on top of the world, it is perhaps worth remembering that day just 18 months ago when few wanted to back the risks it was taking. Such are the twists and turns of fate in biotech, say those in the industry. Boom and bust, risk and reward – or collapse and failure. As with victorious generals in ancient Rome, theirs is a world in which, at the moment of greatest triumph, a small voice offers the insistent reminder that doom is only just around the corner.

Traditionally, in Rome, that voice was of a slave. In today’s biotech world however, it is the voice of the most powerful man on the planet: Joe Biden. For it is the president of the United States, no less, who has decreed that, in an effort to boost global production of jabs, patents for Covid vaccines should be waived.

The move has sparked predictable horror from the pharmaceutical industry. “In this pandemic, intellectual property (IP) has driven innovation,” says Thomas Cueni, director general of IFPMA, the global association of pharmaceutical research companies.

He points out the astonishingly risky nature of scientific innovation. “Out of the 300 plus vaccine projects we have seen, four or five vaccines that have been approved. Innovation is based on incentives, high risk, high reward.”

Longer term, he adds, the Biden proposal “sends a disastrous signal”. He also frets that India and South Africa, which are both big producers of generic drugs and which have been pushing for the patent waiver, have far more than Covid vaccines on their mind: “RNA technology [behind vaccines like BioNTech’s] is seen as hugely attractive for future cancer treatment. We should not be naive here.”

But it is not just pharma companies who have complained. In Europe, Angela Merkel, herself a former research scientist, is adamant that “the protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and it must remain so in the future”. In France, president Emmanuel Macron is also an opponent. Like many, he sees the obvious problem that patents are not the barrier to greater manufacturing. "What is the current issue? It is not really about intellectual property,” he says.

“It’s not as simple as patents. The real issue is raw materials,” says Drew Weissman, professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and one of those who developed the pioneering new RNA tech deployed by the Moderna and BioNTech vaccines. “You need enzymes, salts, even simple things like plastic bags, but you need hundreds of these things. The list goes on and on. Even my university lab can’t get raw materials.”

As the world has rushed to ramp up vaccine production, supplies of those little things – like loo roll in the early days of lockdown – have run dry. A look at the numbers explains why. In 2020, global vaccine manufacturing capacity – for all diseases – was about five billion doses. This year, we are expected to hit 10 billion doses purely for Covid-19. “That’s a tripling in a single year,” says Mr Cueni.

It has been a phenomenal effort, reliant on a blizzard of contract manufacturing and licensing agreements, each underpinned by the legal framework of the patent system. And even if patents were waived, says Prof Weissman, a huge number of competent staff would still need to be trained up to build and run new production facilities. They would be unlikely to come on stream until well into next year. “Tech transfer is complicated,” says Prof Weissman.

If Mr Biden truly wants to boost vaccine production, say manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India, he should relax the stranglehold on raw materials imposed by America’s Defence Production Act, or simply donate far more excess doses than the 20 million he has recently promised.

Even a spokesperson for Gavi, the vaccine alliance dedicated to equity of access, largely ignored the patent move and instead specifically mentioned “increasing raw material production… transfer of know-how… and share [of] doses”.

So why did Mr Biden do it? To Mr Cueni, the answer is clear. “Short term, waiving patents adds zero doses, so it’s a disappointment. I would call it playing to the gallery, to the Left in the Party.”

One reason may be that many are scarred by the last time a new, deadly virus emerged, remembering that therapies were developed, only for patents to prevent them reaching those who most needed them in the developing world. That was in the 1990s. The virus was HIV. Today, those most vocal in pressing Mr Biden into action are, like Asia Russell, veteran AIDS activists not afraid of using phrases like “vaccine apartheid”.

Mr Cueni freely admits the ghastly error of the 1990s but insists this time is different. “Suing Nelson Mandela was the dumbest thing this industry ever did,” he says. Retrovirals took almost 20 years to reach sub-Saharan Africa, he says. Even then they were very expensive. This time there is “differential pricing”, with jabs costing a handful of dollars rather than the thousands that HIV treatments. And jabs are reaching the developing world. A World Bank paper suggests that, far from entrenching discrimination and delay, “global vaccine procurement efforts are on the right track, and that worldwide herd immunity could be achievable by next year”.

For a centrist president assailed by a powerful activist wing, however, big pharma can appear a big and easy target. Yet that’s to ignore that many in the biotech field are not, as BioNTech was not, big companies. “If I’m a small biotech company with a single product, something like this could cause the company to fold,” says Prof Weissman, who notes that his breakthrough technology was overlooked in the 2000s by traditional pharmaceutical companies and only prospered, some 15 years after invention, when it was picked up by biotech firms with a greater appetite for risk taking.

“You can’t say ‘You invented something new, we’re taking that away from you, good luck.’ That will simply stop people from wanting to go into this field and inventing new things.”

In fact, such demoralisation is death to the very process of innovation itself, says Anton Howes, historian in residence at the royal society for the encouragement of arts, manufactures and commerce. Mr Howes spends his time researching what sparks invention, examining, for examining, why the Industrial Revolution occurred in Britain rather than elsewhere. “Innovation is itself viral,” he says. “It’s an improving mentality picked up from other innovators. What spreads is seeing room for improvement and then acting upon that.”

Inventions, he suggests, are not so much the breakthroughs of brilliant individuals in isolation as the fruit of “a culture of improvement, which just accelerates.” Many of the 17th- and 18th-century innovators he studies were not experts in their fields, he notes, just as tech entrepreneurs today may not be expert coders.

“Thomas Cartwright” – of powerloom fame – “was a priest.” Rather, they existed in a bubbling society of invention. “More than 80 per cent of inventors in the industrial revolution knew and were inspired by other inventors. Innovation spread from person to person, from industry to industry.” As a result, many inventors were polymaths, driving innovation in several fields. To poison one well would have been to poison all.

If Mr Biden’s vaccine move is a sop to the Left of his party, it is because, as Matt Clifford, founder of the tech business backer Entrepreneur First, says: “It’s easy to cast people who are profit-motivated as baddies and people who are not as the goodies”.

But profit is not only a “very big part of the incentive motor,” he says, “it is about deciding how to allocate scarce resources like capital”. What should humanity invest its precious, limited, time and money in, he asks? Which drug? What service? “Profit is basically our way of making sure that the resources we allocate are being turned into something more valuable. And actually if you're not making profit, that usually means you're destroying value, one way or another.”

Removing patent protections, he suggests, would be “extremely harmful to the general progress in therapeutics,” but, he adds, “IP is just a very small part of the puzzle”.

“It’s one of the fundamental misunderstandings about progress,” he says. “It's not the IP, it's the ability to deliver at scale. The whole connective tissue of tacit knowledge that turns a blueprint into reality.”

He mentions the way small details – like the fact that the Pfizer jab which initially required ultra-cold storage is now authorised to be kept in a fridge – can totally transform delivery. He talks of innovation and entrepreneurialism in the 21st century, as Howes did of the 18th century, of “a culture of improvement”.

It is easy to look back, to see today’s success and plot the steps that led here – but that is to ignore the failures, the risks taken, the incompetence or the sheer bad luck.

And it is also to fail to look forward, to incentivise and prepare for tomorrow. “There will be a next time, another pandemic,” says Prof Weissman. “I’ve worked for my entire career on this. The world works on profit. Profit keeps the world running.”