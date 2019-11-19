Why Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Could Be Worth Watching

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL), which is in the luxury business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Joules Group's current trading price of UK£2.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Joules Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Joules Group

What's the opportunity in Joules Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.74x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.08x, which means if you buy Joules Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that Joules Group should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Joules Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Joules Group look like?

AIM:JOUL Past and Future Earnings, November 19th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Joules Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JOUL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JOUL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JOUL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for JOUL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Joules Group. You can find everything you need to know about Joules Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Joules Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.