Why Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of JFN, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a great track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Jungfraubahn Holding here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past year, JFN has grown its earnings by 16%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, JFN also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 4.7%. This is what investors like to see! JFN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. JFN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.9x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SWX:JFN Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that JFN is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.9%. JFN has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SWX:JFN Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

