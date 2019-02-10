Why I Just Bought These 2 Ultracheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Last year witnessed the end of a nine-year run for stocks that saw the S&P 500 deliver a remarkable 259% in total returns and gain 10% or more in seven of those nine years. And while 2018 hobbled the bulls to the tune of almost 5% in losses, the stock market remains one of the best ways for people to build wealth.

Furthermore, the stock market sell-off during the last quarter of the year that ended the bull run has also created some interesting opportunities. This includes two stocks known for paying high-dividend yields: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT).

As a matter of fact, these two have gotten so attractive, I bought them for the first time recently. Keep reading to learn why I've put my money where my mouth is on these two high-yield stocks.

The value of an acceptable rate of return

I've followed Ford for years, having been a fan of its vehicles (I own one Ford car) and having watched the company go from troubled to profitable under former CEO Alan Mulally. However, since his departure in July 2014, Ford's total revenues have barely grown, and its earnings have fallen by two-thirds:

Moreover, investors have taken a pummeling: