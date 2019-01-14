Here’s why K&S Corporation Limited’s (ASX:KSC) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll evaluate K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for K&S:

0.021 = AU$8.0m ÷ (AU$553m – AU$170m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, K&S has an ROCE of 2.1%.

Does K&S Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see K&S’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Logistics industry average of 18%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how K&S compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.8% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

K&S’s current ROCE of 2.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 4.9% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is K&S? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect K&S’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

K&S has total liabilities of AU$170m and total assets of AU$553m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, K&S’s low ROCE is unappealing.