Why Kai Yuan Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1215) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (HKG:1215) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kai Yuan Holdings:

0.0068 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$4.4b – HK$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Kai Yuan Holdings has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Does Kai Yuan Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Kai Yuan Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 5.2% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Kai Yuan Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Our data shows that Kai Yuan Holdings currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, compared to its ROCE of 0.4% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Kai Yuan Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kai Yuan Holdings’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kai Yuan Holdings has total assets of HK$4.4b and current liabilities of HK$92m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 2.1% of its total assets. Kai Yuan Holdings has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.