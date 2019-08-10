Why Kajaria Ceramics Limited’s (NSE:KAJARIACER) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kajaria Ceramics:

0.21 = ₹3.7b ÷ (₹24b - ₹5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kajaria Ceramics has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Kajaria Ceramics's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Kajaria Ceramics's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Building industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Kajaria Ceramics sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Kajaria Ceramics's current ROCE of 21% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 33%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Kajaria Ceramics's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kajaria Ceramics.

How Kajaria Ceramics's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kajaria Ceramics has total assets of ₹24b and current liabilities of ₹5.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Kajaria Ceramics's ROCE