Why Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited’s (NSE:KAKATCEM) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited (NSE:KAKATCEM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries:

0.022 = ₹52m ÷ (₹3.3b - ₹999m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries

Does Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries's ROCE is meaningfully below the Basic Materials industry average of 10.0%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that , Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries currently has an ROCE of 2.2%, less than the 17% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:KAKATCEM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.