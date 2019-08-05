Why You Should Like KangLi International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:6890) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate KangLi International Holdings Limited (HKG:6890) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for KangLi International Holdings:

0.12 = CN¥80m ÷ (CN¥1.4b - CN¥777m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, KangLi International Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

Is KangLi International Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. KangLi International Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.9% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from KangLi International Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how KangLi International Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:6890 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like KangLi International Holdings are cyclical businesses. You can check if KangLi International Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect KangLi International Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

KangLi International Holdings has total assets of CN¥1.4b and current liabilities of CN¥777m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 54% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.