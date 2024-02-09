Why would Kansas lawmakers deny free or reduced-price meals to children in summer months?

Food insecurity is real. No matter how hard some people work, they just can't get ahead.

Underemployment, low wages, inconsistent hours, medical debt and other emergencies all make it hard for some families to make ends meet. These crises do not reflect an individual or their ability to succeed. More often than not, life throws too many curveballs at those trying their hardest to get ahead.

Organizations like Kansas Appleseed know this to be true. That's why we've spent over a decade advancing sound policies that make accessing food assistance easier while fighting against policies that do the opposite. Unfortunately, most of our time is spent on the latter.

Kansas politicians seem to relish attacking families struggling to put food on their tables.

Their latest target? Kansas kids.

Starting in 2020, Kansas participated in Pandemic EBT, a federal program that provided eligible families with food assistance benefits during the summer months. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Congress authorized the continuation of this program under a new name: Summer EBT.

The majority of Kansas’ federal delegation supported the program, which provides $120 in federal food assistance benefits for schoolchildren in eligible households.

However, the Legislature wants to ban Kansas from participating in this program.

If passed into law, House Bill 2674 would deny access to the program to up to 266,000 Kansas children, all of whom qualify for free or reduced-price meals in their school districts. That would mean keeping $31 million out of our state's economy.

The impact of banning this program is significant for our state, and it feels personal when I consider the impact it will have on my own community. As the president of my local school board, I know the long-term consequences of this ban.

Like every school board member, I am laser-focused on ensuring the best education for students, and I am also aware of the tremendous barriers our students face when they show up for school. Too often, they are hungry.

School boards understand that if we want academic success, we must care for the whole child. That’s why school boards are increasingly implementing programs like universal free meals or breakfast after the bell to support their students better. In Emporia, we addressed this by voting to subsidize reduced-price meals.

These efforts, many of which were not even talked about before the pandemic, tell me that school districts understand that their jobs go far deeper than reading, writing and arithmetic. Without access to food, learning can’t happen.

And this begs the questions: At a time when school boards and advocates are working to do more to feed kids, why is our Legislature aiming to do less?

When bills are introduced in the Legislature, they represent the morals and ethics of those who introduce them and those who vote for them. Attempting to ban Summer EBT shows Kansans that the Legislature does not value the health and well-being of our children.

Kansas kids deserve better, and we must use our collective voice to tell the Kansas Legislature to prioritize children. If everyone else can do this, why can't they?

Jami Reever is executive director of Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and serves as the president of the Emporia Board of Education.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas lawmakers may deny free or reduced meals to children in summer