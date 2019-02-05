Why Kaveri Seed Company Limited’s (NSE:KSCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Kaveri Seed Company Limited’s (NSE:KSCL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Kaveri Seed has a price to earnings ratio of 18.35, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.4%.

How Do I Calculate Kaveri Seed’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kaveri Seed:

P/E of 18.35 = ₹577.85 ÷ ₹31.49 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, Kaveri Seed grew EPS by a whopping 179% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 3.2% per year over the last five years.

How Does Kaveri Seed’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.8) for companies in the food industry is roughly the same as Kaveri Seed’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Kaveri Seed will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Kaveri Seed’s P/E?

Kaveri Seed has net cash of ₹5.9b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Kaveri Seed’s P/E Ratio

Kaveri Seed’s P/E is 18.3 which is above average (16.2) in the IN market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.