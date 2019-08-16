Why Keeping Your Day Job May Actually Benefit Your Side Hustles

Like most twentysomething creatives, Samantha Oh has both a day job and a side hustle. But unlike most, she doesn't believe the two to be mutually exclusive. In fact, she believes her 9-to-5 gig as a credit consultant is often just as fulfilling as the work she does for the artists collective, Axel, which she helms in her off hours. For her, the two feed off of each other: Both are exercises in helping people pursue their greatest passion projects — it's just the angle of approach that's different.

That's why we partnered with Korean lifestyle brand CJ to learn all about how Oh juggles a day job and a creative side project, without sacrificing her lifestyle in the meanwhile. Below, she opens up about the ways her upbringing as a first-generation New Yorker helped shape who she is today, the effect her Korean parents had on her work ethic, and how she continues to make space in her life for her passion projects.

Twisha Patni More

What made you want to start your own business?

“I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs, so it’s kind of in our blood. Before I was born, my dad worked for an electronics company selling consumer goods like televisions, headphones, cassette players — everything and anything electronic that could be sold wholesale — door to door. When he and my uncle realized they could profit more by selling their own products, my dad used his engineering background to create his own versions of most of the pieces he was selling.

“My brothers and I were born into a classic Korean immigrant family, and from an early age, our parents showed us that we needed to work very hard, but we didn’t need to have completely conventional jobs. Like me, my two brothers are also following their dreams. One plays indie rock music in Korea, and the other is a project manager at a consulting company, bringing startups to life.”

Can you tell us about Axel, your creative side hustle?

“I started Axel with my cousin Caitlin and our dear friend Walter because we were all looking for creative outlets, and we just vibed together. We had really awesome creative energy between us, and we thought it would be fun to work on projects as a team. We all have different skills as creatives, but when we come together, we’re able to bring more depth to our projects with our varied backgrounds and perspectives.

“That’s the beauty of working as a collective, and because of that, we’ve taken on so many different types of projects. Sometimes, that means creating a projection-mapping art installation for a major art fair, sometimes it entails taking over a 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago just to throw a party, and sometimes it means designing a set for a music video. Each project looks different because we’re always pulling in new artists to collaborate. Our work and our mediums are always changing. And people seem to like working with us because we’re flexible in our approach; we’ll do anything and everything, as long as it interests us and challenges us to grow.”

Did you always know you wanted to be an entrepreneur and do your own thing?

“I majored in sociology and government in college and thought that I was going to get a PhD in sociology when I graduated — but it didn’t really work out that way. I love school and I love learning, but I also wanted to go into the family business. I created personalized headphones as my first job.”

How did you shift from electronics to credit consulting?

“I did [the headphones business] for a few years, and during that time I became very interested in another family business: an accounting firm owned by my mother’s side of the family. People don’t always know where to go for help with their finances, but we all need support — especially those of us looking to pursue our own dreams or kickstart our own businesses. So I, personally, began to build out the credit consulting leg of the business. Now, I work with people all across America, helping young graduates with student loan debt or business owners find funding.”