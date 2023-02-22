Why Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Could Be Worth Watching

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Keller Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Keller Group?

Great news for investors – Keller Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Keller Group’s ratio of 8.73x is below its peer average of 14.09x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Keller Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Keller Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Keller Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KLR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KLR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KLR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Keller Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Keller Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Keller Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

