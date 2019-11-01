Why We Like Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited’s (ASX:KPG) 25% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kelly Partners Group Holdings:

0.25 = AU$9.6m ÷ (AU$50m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has an ROCE of 25%.

View our latest analysis for Kelly Partners Group Holdings

Does Kelly Partners Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 18% average in the Professional Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ASX:KPG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Kelly Partners Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings has total liabilities of AU$11m and total assets of AU$50m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Kelly Partners Group Holdings's ROCE

, Kelly Partners Group Holdings shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.