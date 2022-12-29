Why Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR) Could Be Worth Watching

Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ENXTAM. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Kendrion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Kendrion?

Great news for investors – Kendrion is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €23.08, but it is currently trading at €15.46 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Kendrion’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Kendrion generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Kendrion's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KENDR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KENDR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KENDR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kendrion (including 1 which is significant).

