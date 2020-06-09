Why Kenyans are begging their president for freedom

Ramadhan Issa, a Muslim motorbike taxi rider, waits for customers after performing the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nairobi, Kenya, May 24, 2020

In our series of letters from African journalists, Joseph Warungu captures the frustrations of Kenyans who have been pleading with the government to ease the measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Mr President, we beg you - please, please set us free!"

These are not the words of people held in detention or mandatory quarantine after being roughed up by Kenyan police for not wearing face masks.

Instead, it is the cry of many Kenyans who cannot stand the lockdown measures anymore.

Before President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation on Saturday, social media had been awash with memes, pleas and videos urging him to ease the lockdown measures.

One of the most widely shared clips was a video in Swahili compiled by comedian Mtume Orroson showing him in conversation with the president - using old sound bites of Mr Kenyatta completely out of context.

Here is an excerpt:

Comedian: Uhuru, when will you set us free?

President: After three weeks…

Comedian: This is so wrong… you've placed us under curfew then sent police to beat us up.

President: It's not me… I have not sent anyone…

Comedian: Could you at least open up the clubs only - just for a single day so I can sanitise (my throat) with one beer. What do I do when all clubs are shut?

President: Use the back door…

Comedian: Heeey! What if your cops arrest me?

President: You'll have to defend yourself… and these guys don't mess around!

Many people have found the going tough with a night-time curfew in place, restriction on movement into or out of many counties, including the capital Nairobi, and the closure of schools, bars, clubs and places of worship.

About 1.2 million people have also lost their jobs since the pandemic hit the country, with many more having to take a pay cut. Many businesses have closed and families are struggling to make ends meet.

"When we decide to sell the food, let's sell it at a very high price - hit them hard"", Source: John Magufuli, Source description: President of Tanzania, Image: More

Indeed, Tanzania's President John Magufuli - who refused to impose a lockdown, and has controversially claimed that the virus has ended in his country - seemed to be alluding to the lockdowns in Kenya and other neighbours when he told Tanzanians: "Some people are experiencing food shortages because they locked themselves up while we were busy farming.

"Now, let's protect our food. And when we decide to sell the food, let's sell it at a very high price - hit them hard! I say hit them very hard!"

Kenya's economy has taken a knock because of the lockdown More

Many in Kenya were therefore hoping that President Kenyatta would reopen key sectors of the economy last weekend.

But choosing the cautious route, Mr Kenyatta only reduced the curfew from 10 to seven hours and eased restriction of movements into certain areas.