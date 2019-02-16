Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Up 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for KeyCorp (KEY). Shares have added about 7.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KeyCorp due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

KeyCorp Q4 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise, Costs Fall



KeyCorp’s fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Also, the figure compared favorably with earnings of 36 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Improvement in net interest income and a decline in expenses drove the results. Further, loans and deposits witnessed growth and capital ratios improved. However, higher provision for credit losses and a decrease in fee income were the undermining factors.



After taking into consideration certain non-recurring items, net income from continuing operations was $459 million or 45 cents per share, up from $181 million or 17 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



In 2018, earnings of $1.70 per share increased 51.7% year over year. Net income from continuing operations (GAAP basis) was $1.79 billion, up 47.1% from the prior year.



Revenues Improve, Expenses Decline



Total revenues in the reported quarter were up 2.8% year over year to $1.65 billion. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion.



In 2018, total revenues were $6.46 billion, up 2.3% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.41 billion.



Tax-equivalent net interest income increased 5.9% year over year to $1 billion. This included $23 million of purchase accounting accretion. Also, taxable-equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations increased 7 bps year over year to 3.16%.



Non-interest income was $645 million, reflecting a fall of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. The decline was mainly due to lower cards and payments income, trust and investment services income and investment banking and debt placement fees.



Non-interest expenses decreased 7.8% year over year to $1.01 billion. The decline was due to a fall in both personnel costs and non-personnel expenses.



Loans & Deposits Rise



At the end of the fourth quarter, average total deposits were $108 billion, up 2.2% from the prior quarter. Average total loans were $89.3 billion, up nearly 1% on a sequential basis.



Credit Quality Worsens



Net loan charge-offs, as a percentage of average loans, increased 3 bps year over year to 0.27%. Provision for credit losses increased 20.4% to $59 million. Further, KeyCorp’s allowance for loan and lease losses was $883 million, up marginally from the prior-year quarter. Also, non-performing assets, as a percentage of period-end portfolio loans, other real estate owned properties assets and other nonperforming assets were 0.64%, up 2 bps year over year.



Capital Ratios Improve



KeyCorp's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.30% as of Dec 31, 2018, up from 8.23% as of Dec 31, 2017. Also, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.07%, up from 11.01% as of Dec 31, 2017. The company’s estimated Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.92% at the end of the quarter.



Share Repurchases



During the reported quarter, KeyCorp repurchased $278 million worth of shares as part of its 2018 capital plan.



2019 Outlook (includes impact of Laurel Road acquisition)



Management expects average loans to be in the range of $90-$91 billion, up from 2018-level. Further, average deposits are expected increase year over year and be in the range of $108-$109 billion.



NII (FTE basis) is anticipated to remain relatively stable or increase marginally to the $4-$4.1 billion range. This is based on the assumption of no interest rate hikes this year. NIM is expected to remain relatively stable with the 2018 level.



Similarly, non-interest income is also expected to remain relatively stable or increase marginally to the range of $2.5-$2.6 billion. The rise is expected to be driven by growth in most of its core fee-based businesses, with growth in investment banking and debt placement business to continue.



On cost front, non-interest expenses are expected to be in the range of $3.85-$3.95 billion (includes realization of $200 million of cost savings in second half of 2019). Notably, the outlook includes the impact of the Laurel Road acquisition, which adds roughly $50 million to the range. Further, the company targets to achieve cash efficiency ratio of 54-56% by the second half.



NCOs rate is expected to be lower than the target range of 40-60 bps. Also, provisions are anticipated to increase marginally and exceed NCOs, given the loan growth.



The effective tax rate (GAAP basis) is likely to be 18-19%.





