Why Khong Guan Limited’s (SGX:K03) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Khong Guan Limited’s (SGX:K03) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Khong Guan has a P/E ratio of 51.02, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Khong Guan:

P/E of 51.02 = SGD2.05 ÷ SGD0.040 (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Khong Guan shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year. But EPS is up 30% over the last 3 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 50% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

How Does Khong Guan’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Khong Guan has a higher P/E than the average (22.7) P/E for companies in the consumer retailing industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Khong Guan shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Khong Guan’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Khong Guan’s S$18m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Khong Guan’s P/E Ratio

Khong Guan has a P/E of 51. That’s significantly higher than the average in the SG market, which is 11.8. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.