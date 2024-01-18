Here’s why some Kia owners are having trouble getting insurance

Kia car owners are having trouble getting insurance.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a woman who owns a Kia, and an insurance broker about why this is happening.

If you are an existing customer with an insurance company, then you have nothing to worry about, but for new customers, be prepared.

“They’ve been coming back to my house, to check to see if my car is here so they can take it again,” said Mary Scerba, who owns a Kia.

Shortly after buying her car from her sister, a nightmare started.

“I’ve been trying to get full coverage for the last two to three months,” Scerba said.

Scerba is handicapped and said it took her two years to save up for her car.

After buying the car and during her search for full coverage insurance, Scerba had to pay out of pocket for the repairs.

Scerba claims insurance companies told her it would cost upwards of $700 to cover her car.

News Center 7 went to a local insurance agency trying to see if Scerba was the only one getting denied full coverage.

“Well we only have like two companies that will do it, everyone else is like no vehicle, not eligible, they’ll write liability only,” said Leronda Jackson, owner of LFL Insurance Agency. “But for full coverage, it’s averaging like six to seven hundred down, five hundred a month.”

News Center 7 asked Scerba what she wants to see changed.

“I would like to see the Kia Company own up to this,” Scerba said.

The years of Kias and Hyundais that are seeing sky-high insurance rates are from 2009 to 2020. If you are an existing customer then your rate won’t be as high.