Why Are Kids Easily Scared? Because That’s How Brains Development Works.

Scientists have been trying to unlock what turns a happy kid into a scared kid for decades. What is fear? Is fear nature or nurture? At what stage in brain development do kids become afraid of the dark? Why are infants afraid of slithering reptiles they’ve never before encountered?

Researchers have used some pretty out-there methods to answer these questions. Think terrifying babies with pictures of spiders and snakes or coaxing infants to crawl over a suspended glass surface and into their mothers’ arms. Fortunately, these odd experiments have produced some fascinating insights into the origins and functions of fear—which may come in handy for parents dealing with monsters in the closet, or a crying toddler at the zoo.

How Your Child’s Brain Processes Fear

Whether presented with innate or learned fears, Norrholm says that our brains operate along two neural pathways: the low road, which causes an immediate reaction, and the high road, in which your brain assesses the situation. “The low-road circuitry goes from your senses—your eyes and ears—to the amygdala, then to your muscles, adrenal glands, and spinal cord,” he says. “So if you’re confronted with a growling grizzly, it activates your fight-or-flight response. If you hear a balloon pop or a door slam, you get startled—before you realize you heard a noise and got startled.” That realization near the end of the balloon pop is the “high road”. It runs through the brain’s cortical regions, which bring logic and experience into the mix. “They’ll come online and say, ‘hey, that’s a non-venomous snake’ or ‘that’s a harmless barn spider; no need to panic,’” Norrholm explains.

Little kids are more prone to freaking out when afraid because their fight or flight responses are fully formed, but their “high road” neural pathways are still a work in progress. They may feel the same stress as an adult when they hear a balloon pop, but lack the ability to quickly realize it’s just a balloon and move on.

“Preschoolers’ thinking is very concrete and reactionary,’” Norrholm says. “But as they get older, their frontal cortex becomes more developed and they learn through life experiences, so it becomes easier to overcome childhood fears. Take monsters under the bed or noises outside her bedroom window. As the child grows, she’s able to realize that monsters aren’t real and the noise is just branches brushing against the house.”

Fear: Nature Or Nurture?

Scientists have identified two types of fear. There are innate fears, which we’re born with, and learned fears, which we pick up along the way. The vast majority of fears are learned, but studies suggest that all mammals—from humans down to mice—have only two basic, innate fears: fear of falling and fear of loud noises.

“Although a few others often get categorized as innate, such as fear of the dark or fear of creepy-crawly things, those are actually acquired after birth,” says Seth Norrholm, a psychiatrist at Emory University in Atlanta. “Fear of falling and fear of loud noises are the only two that, no matter what age we come into contact with them, will elicit a fear response because of our innate neural circuitry…a loud noise means, ‘Pay attention! You could be harmed! And your brain knows that going over a cliff or waterfall will cause harm. So you react.”