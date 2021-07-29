Parenting Experts Say Your Kids Should Do Weekly Chores — and Get Paid for Doing Them

Photo credit: Kraig Scarbinsky - Getty Images

What's the key to raising well-behaved, intelligent, and motivated kids? It may as simple as a chore system and an allowance.

There are plenty of benefits that come with assigning household tasks to your children: Not only will you get extra help checking items off your to-do list, you'll also be giving the kids a chance to learn new skills, the value of hard work, and money-management — all lessons that will serve them for a lifetime.

"Parents have a lot to do and they need some help — I've got six kids and it's out of control how much stuff needs to get done," Gregg Murset, a financial planner, father, and founder of BusyKid.com tells Woman's Day. "Chores are the perfect place to teach work ethic, accountability, and responsibility."

While many parents already have a family chore system in place, some are missing out on the additional benefits that come with distributing an allowance. By paying your kids for their work, you're also teaching them money management 101: something overlooked by most schools today. "Frankly, kids don't get taught how to make smart money decisions at school," says Murset. "It all falls on the parents; kids aren't being taught anywhere else."

Sure, you can assign chores to your kids without the money component, but it may not be as beneficial or effective. "You need to tie accomplishing things to money because that's the real world," says Murset. "If you really want to give them some life skills, they've got to learn that it's important to work hard, make money, and then make smart decisions with their money."

To make it easier on parents, Murset created BusyKid.com, a chore and allowance system that makes it simple for kids to track their to-do list and manage their money from their phones, computers, or tablets. On the app, parents can distribute the allowance and kids can choose to put it towards savings, donate to charities, or spend it on items.

Story continues

Ready to get started? Use this list of age-appropriate chores for kids to devise your family's chore list, then create a simple weekly chore chart to stay organized. While parents should always consider their child's skill set and maturity level, you can use these chore ideas as a general guideline of what tasks kids can accomplish according to their age, from toddlers to teenagers.

List of Chores by Age Guide

Photo credit: Design: Megan Tatem

Toddler and Preschooler Chores (Ages 18 months to 5)

Pick up toys

Tidy room and house

Comb hair

Brush teeth

Clear dishes

Put dirty clothes in hamper

Make/straighten bed

Dust

Water plants

Elementary School Kid Chores (Ages 6-9)

All previous chores

Put away laundry

Feed and water pets

Sweep and vacuum floors

Wash dishes

Set table

Put away groceries

Wash car

Tween Chores (Ages 10-12)

All previous chores

Make and pack lunch

Clean bathroom

Collect and take out trash

Help make dinner

Clean bathrooms

Walk dogs

Change bed sheets

Young Teen Chores (Ages 13-15)

All previous chores

Mow the lawn

Rake leaves

Trim bushes and plant flowers

Mop floors

Clean out the fridge

Babysit younger kids

Older Teen Chores (Age 16+)

All previous chores

Wash and fold family laundry

Shop for groceries

Car maintenance

You Might Also Like